Bayern Munich ace seeks help of Andres Iniesta in order to try and secure Barcelona transfer

Bayern Munich and Germany star Joshua Kimmich has reportedly sought after the help of Andres Iniesta in order to try and secure a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

This is according to Don Balon, who have stated that after Germany’s 1-1 draw with Spain on Friday night, the Bayern defender asked the Spaniard for assistance in helping him secure a move to Barcelona.

The news outlet have also reported that the German’s dream is to play for the Catalan giants, so if Iniesta obliges, his dream may just be able to come true in the near future.

Kimmich has managed to establish himself as one of the most able and versatile young defenders in Europe since he burst onto the scene for RB Leipzig a few seasons ago.

In 113 appearances for the Bayern Munich, the German international has managed to clock up a total of 13 goals and 19 assists, an impressive return for a player who has been used as a right back for a large part of his career.

This season, Kimmich has been in fine form, as the 23-year-old has managed to amass 10 assists and a goal in 23 league appearances, a great return.

If Iniesta obliges, it’ll be interesting to see if Kimmich can actually manage to secure a move to the Catalan giants.