Unhappy €222m superstar to Manchester United as Red Devils number one target to replace departed Ibrahimovic

Manchester United have reportedly set their targets on an audacious replacement for the departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It would appear that Manchester United have taken an interest in PSG’s Brazilian superstar Neymar as they plot to fill the colossal boots left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Daily Express have cited a report from the Spanish outlet Mi Otra Liga that suggests that Man United have made Neymar their number one priority out of the possible stars in world football that could come to Old Trafford to replace the departed Swede.

The report also states that the Brazilian Neymar is growing unhappy and frustrated at PSG in France. The news may have come as a consequence of PSG’s exit from the Champions League in recent weeks with the French side failing to beat Real Madrid in the first knockout round of this season’s Champions League.

Ibrahimovic himself broke the news this week on twitter that he would be departing Old Trafford after nearly two seasons at the Manchester club. Ibrahimovic then quickly went on to confirm that he would be joining MLS side LA Galaxy following in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Ashley Cole and Steven Gerrard who have all played for the American side.