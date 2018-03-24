England WAGS: Perrie Edwards, Ruby Mae and others set for World Cup in Russia this summer

The World Cup is fast approaching, and as England prepare for the showpiece tournament this week during the international break, it’s been reported that they’re set to be joined by their WAGS in Russia.

Gareth Southgate will be hoping to get his selections spot on to guide the Three Lions to a successful tournament in Russia, with the all-important squad announcement not too far away.

SEE MORE: Video: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain films close-up of girlfriend’s ‘peachy’ bum on the sly as Liverpool star and WAG Perrie Edwards enjoy date night

With Jesse Lingard scoring the winner in a friendly against the Netherlands on Friday night, the Man Utd ace will have done his chances of being on the plane no harm, while there are undoubtedly several other star names who are expected to join the travelling party.

While England’s star players will take centre stage this summer, they’ll be travelling with their partners, wives and family it would seem as per various reports.

In turn, they can take a backseat for the time being as we take a look at some of the famous faces that will be joining them, including the likes of Ruby Mae, Perrie Edwards and Jena Frumes.

It doesn’t quite make an XI, but it’s certainly a star-studded line-up regardless…

Megan Davison (Jordan Pickford)

Summer summer summer tiiiiiime A post shared by M E G S (@megan_davison_) on May 24, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

A post shared by M E G S (@megan_davison_) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:21pm PST

Annie Kilner (Kyle Walker)

Ruby Mae (Dele Alli)

?? A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:13am PST

?????? A post shared by • Ruby Mae • (@rubymae3223) on Mar 6, 2018 at 10:24am PST

Perrie Edwards (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain)

?? A post shared by Perrie Edwards ??? (@perrieedwards) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Andriani Michael (Jack Wilshere)

Katie Goodland (Harry Kane)

Jena Frumes (Jesse Lingard)