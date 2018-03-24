Germany vs Brazil TV channel, preview, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

It’s another heavyweight encounter during the international break as Germany host Brazil in preparation for this summer’s World Cup 2018.

It’s a repeat of the World Cup 2014 semi-final encounter, when hosts Brazil were infamously trounced 7-1 at the hands of the Germans – who would go on to lift the the famous trophy.

Joachim Loew’s side warmed up for this match with a 1-1 draw against former champions Spain last night – with Thomas Mueller earning a draw with a superb strike from outside the area.

The Brazilian’s boast a youthful and experienced side under manger Tite, but will be without talisman, Neymar, as he races to be fit for the finals.

What time is Germany vs Brazil kick-off?

The match will take place on Tuesday, March 27.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm UK time.

It will be held in Berlin at the Olympiastadion.

Germany vs Brazil TV channel and can I live stream it?

The game is live on BT Sport 2, where coverage will start at 7.30pm.

If you’re on the move and can’t get to a TV, login to your BT Sport App and stream on your tablet, laptop or mobile.

What are the Germany vs Brazil odds?

Germany – 23/20

Draw – 23/10

Brazil – 9/4

What are the squads?

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Ruediger (Chelsea), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Liverpool), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Leon Goretzka (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City), Lars Stindl (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Forwards: Timo Werner (Leipzig), Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Sandro Wagner (Bayern Munich).

Brazil squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Neto (Valencia), Ederson (Manchester City)

Defenders: Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Daniel Alves (all Paris Saint-Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Pedro Geromel (Gremio)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (FC Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Anderson Talisca (Besiktas)

Forwards: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Douglas Costa (Juventus), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Willian Jose (Real Sociedad).