How did David Beckham influence Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Manchester United for LA Galaxy?

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed how ex-PSG teammate, David Beckham, helped to convince him to leave Manchester Utd and move to LA Galaxy.

The charismatic Swede also said that playing time was key factor in his decision to move to the US took out and announced his move in typical fashion by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times which read, “You’re welcome”.

He also felt that he had “conquered” Europe and now was the right time for a new challenge after accumulating a host of top honours.

Ibrahimovic made only seven appearances for United this season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last April, but still boasts 29 goals in 58 appearances during his two years at the club.

How did Beckham influence Ibrahimovic to leave Man Utd for LA Galaxy?

In an interview with Major League Soccer, he said: “I met David when I played in PSG and he talked a lot about Galaxy, the experience he had in America, he was all positive.

“He was like: “You should come over, go over, and try it out, play there” and he said everything is fantastic, it’s in progress, but to be part of it is something amazing and something he was proud of.

“So I’m just happy to get all these words because it makes it easier for you when you have to choose whatever you want to do for the next step.

“And like I said, this thing was supposed to happen before but it didn’t happen, but it’s happening now, so it’s the destiny.”