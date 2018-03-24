Huge Arsenal injury blow as superstar withdraws from international duty

Arsenal have been handed a significant injury blow with a superstar withdrawing from international duty.

A key Arsenal star has withdrawn early from International duty after failing to play a single minute.

Jack Wilshere has withdrawn from England duty ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Italy despite not even featuring during England’s 1-0 victory over Holland in Amsterdam on Friday night.

The Express have reported that Wilshere has withdrawn from the England squad after failing to recover from a knee injury.

The news comes as a vital blow for not only England but also Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal given Wilshere’s fine form in recent months.

Wilshere struggled to find a place in Arsenal’s squad at the start of the season but managed to work his way into Wenger’s Premier League plans as a regular in the heart of the midfield for the Gunners after impressing in the Europa League.

Wilshere has initially been snubbed by Gareth Southgate for a number of England squads leading up to this month’s Italy and Holland clashes and was likely hoping to get his fist minutes in an England shirt in nearly a year under his belt ahead of the World Cup.

Wilshere will now not only be facing a race to regain fitness for Arsenal but also to knuckle down in order to secure some England playing time before the summer in order to raise his case for a place on the plane for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.