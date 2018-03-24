Man United could face competition for £105M-rated star should €100M-rated Atletico Madrid ace secure Barcelona transfer

Man United could face competition from Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala if Barcelona secure a move for current star Antoine Griezmann.

The Daily Star have stated that Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move to the Catalan giants, with Don Balon reporting that the player has a €100M release clause in his current deal.

MORE: Real Madrid say Man United must pay at least €60M should they wish to secure transfer for key Los Blancos star

The English news outlet are also stating that, as re-reported from El Confidencial, Atleti boss Diego Simeone has met with Dybala to try and persuade the player to move to the Spanish capital.

TMW have reported that United recently scouted the Argentine in the Champions League, implying that they are interested in him, with the Daily Mail stating that the player is valued at at least £105M. If all goes to plan, we may see the two side go head-to-head for the player in the near future.

Griezmann has been a formidable signing for Atletico since his move from Real Sociedad 2014, with the Frenchman managing to establish himself as one of the world’s leading forwards with Diego Simeone’s side.

The striker’s record of 106 goals and 38 assists in 198 games for Los Rojiblancos is a very impressive one, and is one that only backs up the argument that the player is one of the greatest in the world in his position.

Similar to Griezmann, Dybala has also managed to make a name for himself these past few seasons, with the Argentine becoming one of Juventus’ most important players since his move from Palermo in 2015.

His ability to link up with fellow Argentine Gonzalo Higuain has gone a long way to helping the Old Lady win six consecutive Serie A titles.

Should Griezmann end up moving to Barcelona, Man United could end up facing competition from Atletico in the race to bring Dybala away from Turin.