Man Utd plot £40m raid on Euro giants for Brazilian star, Mourinho poised to swoop

Man Utd seemingly have more than enough attacking talent at Jose Mourinho’s disposal already, but reports claim he could add another star name.

The Red Devils already have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Alexis Sanchez all vying for places behind frontman Romelu Lukaku, and so they seem well covered in that department.

Not for Jose Mourinho though it would appear, as The Mirror report that the Portuguese tactician wants to launch a £40m raid for Douglas Costa.

The 27-year-old is currently on a season-long loan in Turin, with Juventus set to make a decision on whether or not to sign him permanently this summer.

If they don’t, United would have to deal with Bayern Munich, but perhaps even if they do, they could be tempted to sell on for a possible profit depending on whether or not the £40m quoted above is more than what they have to spend.

Costa has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances so far this season, and so evidently he has played a key role for Massimiliano Allegri this year.

It remains to be seen if it’s enough to entirely convince Juventus to splash out for his signature though, and in turn if they’re willing to sell to Man Utd.

It’s claimed by the Mirror that Mourinho has specifically asked for Costa and United are said to be confident in their chances, but they’ll surely have to offload a player or two first to make space otherwise that is a lot of competition for places which may lead to unrest for those not featuring as often as they’d like.

With Michael Carrick set to retire, as noted by Sky Sports, while Marouane Fellaini’s contract will expire this summer with speculation of an exit as per talkSPORT, they should arguably be prioritising other areas of the squad over their attack with a lack of depth in midfield a potential concern.