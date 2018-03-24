Manchester United superstar takes colossal pay cut to leave Old Trafford and join new club

A Manchester United star has taken a huge pay cut in order to leave Old Trafford and join a new club.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced on twitter this week that he would be leaving United and today unveiled pictures in the kit of his new club LA Galaxy.

Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred pic.twitter.com/vo1Gs3SUHL — Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@Ibra_official) March 22, 2018

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins LA Galaxy from Manchester United after nearly two seasons at United and will take a massive pay cut.

A report from the Italian outlet CalcioMercato has this weekend stated that the Swede star will now earn 95% less at LA Galaxy than he earned at United. Ibrahimovic’s annual wages will drop from €21.8 million a year to €1.2m million a year.

The reason for the huge pay cut is reportedly due to the MLS side being unable to exceed a €3.2 million wage limit.

While Ibra may not be receiving his most notable pay packet to date he is sure to have a huge total in his bank account having played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the last 20 years including Inter Milan, Barcelona, PSG and Ajax.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a successful debut season under Jose Mourinho scoring over 20 goals last season but has struggled to retain regular fitness or playing time this season.