Pundit states main reason that’s holding back Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah from winning Premier League Player of the Year

Pundit Robbie Savage has stated that the fact that Liverpool’s world class superstar Mohamed Salah possibly won’t win a trophy this season as the main reason as to why he won’t in Premier League Player of the Year.

The Egyptian has been in fine form so far this campaign, scoring 36 and assisting 12 in 41 appearances in all competitions, form that will surely see him be in the contender of the award for Premier League Player of the Year.

However, according to an article from Robbie Savage in the Mirror, the main reason as to why the former Chelsea winger won’t win the award this campaign is down the fact that he possibly isn’t going to win a trophy.

Speaking about Salah’s chances of winning Player of the Year, Savage wrote “For pure goalscoring alone, Salah and Kane have been exceptional. But unless Tottenham win the FA Cup or Liverpool win the Champions League – both perfectly possible – neither of them is going to finish the season with a winner’s medal.”

Despite his insane goalscoring record this term, it’s understandable to see where Savage is coming from, as Man City star Kevin De Bruyne has, along with Salah, had an unbelievable season this year, and with Man City closing in on the Premier League title, we should see the Belgian pick up the POTY award.

The Belgian has been absolutely sensation for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, and is one of, if not the, main reason as to why the Citizens are running away with the league title and into the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Whoever ends up picking up the award come May, they’ll surely be the one deserving of it, with all three of Kane, Salah and De Bruyne having sterling seasons in their own right.

One thing’s for sure, it’ll be interesting to see whether the outcome of next month’s Champions League tie between Man City and Liverpool has any effect on who comes out winner of the award.