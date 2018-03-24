Rating every Man Utd player so far this season: 8/10 for star man, new signing flops with 4/10

It’s been a difficult season for Man Utd so far, as although they’re behind a very good Man City side and still have the FA Cup to fight for, they’ve disappointed.

From the early exits in the League Cup and Champions League, to the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders City, Jose Mourinho and his players have found it tough this year to meet expectations.

Much more will be expected next season, particularly if he gets money to spend in the summer transfer market, but looking at the players currently at his disposal, we’ve analysed their contribution so far this year and it’s led to some interesting results.

David de Gea has naturally emerged as one of the highest marked players as he continues to produce world-class saves almost every week and offers real reliability between the posts to earn an 8/10.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young has done a commendable job filling in at left back to get a 7/10, along with Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku who have both impressed this season and have been permanent fixtures in the team for Mourinho.

Jesse Lingard also gets a 7/10 as the 25-year-old has bagged 13 goals and five assists in 39 appearances, and so he’ll be delighted with his decisiveness in the final third.

Others have struggled though. Alexis Sanchez hasn’t made a positive impact since arriving in January and so gets low score, while Victor Lindelof has undoubtedly had his problems in his first year in England adapting to the Premier League and has been shaky at the back at times.

The likes of Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind haven’t featured as much as they’d undoubtedly like to, while injuries have had a major impact on others who have scored poorly.

David De Gea – 8

Sergio Romero – 7

Antonio Valencia – 6

Matteo Darmian – 4

Chris Smalling – 5

Eric Bailly – 6

Victor Lindelof – 4

Phil Jones – 5

Marcos Rojo – 4

Daley Blind – 4

Luke Shaw – 5

Ashley Young – 7

Scott McTominay – 6

Ander Herrera – 4

Nemanja Matic – 7

Paul Pogba – 6

Maroune Fellaini – 5

Michael Carrick – 4

Jesse Lingard – 7

Juan Mata – 6

Alexis Sanchez – 4

Romelu Lukaku – 7

Marcus Rashford – 6

Anthony Martial – 6

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – N/A