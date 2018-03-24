Real Madrid say Man United must pay at least €60M should they wish to secure transfer for key Los Blancos star

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said that the club will have to receive an offer of at least €60M if they are to sell Toni Kroos, with Jose Mourinho’s Man United reportedly interested in the midfielder.

This is according to Diario Gol, who are stating that the Los Blancos chief has slapped the price tag on the head of the German international, and that the player has asked for the club to give him a month to decide his future.

The news outlet are also reporting that Jose Mourinho’s Man United are in interested in signing the 28-year-old, meaning that the Red Devils could have to fork out some serious cash in order to land the former Bayern Munich star.

Kroos is one of Zinedine Zidane’s side’s most important figures, with the German often being touted as the one who makes the Spanish giants tick.

His ability to control the tempo of a game and fantastic passing range has seem him become of the club’s most important players since his move from Bayern Munich in 2014.

His partnership with Croatian Luka Modric is one that is often touted by many as being one of the best and most prominent in Europe, and is one of the reasons why Los Blancos has been so successful these past few years.

Should United be serious about moving for Kroos, it’ll be interesting to see how much the Red Devils are willing to fork out to land the German ace.