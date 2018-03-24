Real Madrid transfer boost, Italian giants could have contingency plan to cover exit of top-class target

Roma goalkeeper Alisson has proven to be one of the top players in his position in Europe this season, but that has reportedly led to interest from Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has kept 17 clean sheets in 37 appearances in all competitions this season, producing a string of quality saves, as seen in the video below, while also being a pivotal part of building attacks for Roma too given his competence in possession.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio specifically mentioning Real Madrid as an interested party, while suggesting that Roma have a back-up plan in place in the event that they lose their current number one choice between the posts.

It’s suggested that the prospective signing of shot-stopper Marko Johansson is to have him as a back-up next season for Alisson, but the report hints at the possibility that the Swede could act as a replacement instead if Real Madrid get their way.

Naturally, the Giallorossi will be desperate to keep the Brazilian international at the club and not have to replace him as he’s only just becoming an influential figure for them.

As a result, the plan to bring in Johansson as a No.2, which is sensible as they lack quality depth in that department of the squad, would fix their issue and allow them to keep hold of one of their top players.

Looking at it from a different angle though, one which would delight Real Madrid who seemingly want to replace Keylor Navas despite the fact that he’s played a key role in their recent success too, then Roma are also being sensible to cover for the potential loss of Alisson.

It’s an intriguing situation, but we’re unlikely to get clearer answers until the end of the season and when the summer transfer window opens for business.