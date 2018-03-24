Spain vs Argentina TV channel, preview, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

It’s Spain vs Argentina in a blockbuster international friendly match in Madrid.

Argentina head into the encounter on the back of a 2-0 victory of former World Cup winners Italy at the Etihad last night, with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini scoring.

Fans will be hoping to see Lionel Messi in action, after he missed yesterday’s game with a sore abductor muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero also missed the Italy game, and he will not travel to Madrid for Argentina’s next friendly either, the country’s federation announced.

A tweet from Seleccion Argentina read: “Sergio Aguero will be released from the group to continue the recovery of his left knee.”

Meanwhile, Spain head into the match after drawing with Germany 1-1 with Rodrigo opening the scoring after a sumptuous through ball by Andres Iniesta.

Alvaro Morata was dropped from the squad as a result of his limited appearances for Chelsea in recent weeks.

What time is Spain vs Argentina kick-off?

The game will take place on Tuesday, March 27.

Kick-off is at 8.30pm UK time.

What is the Spain vs Argentina TV channel?

This international friendly is live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event, with coverage starting at 8.15pm.

What are the Spain vs Argentina odds?

Spain – 21/20

Draw – 23/10

Argentina – 5/2

What are the squads?

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Hernandez (Villarreal), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

Argentina squad

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Nahuel Guzman (UANL), Willy Caballero (Chelsea)

Defenders: Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Acuna (Sporting), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei China Fortune), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Diego Perotti (Roma), Joaoquin Correa (Sevilla).