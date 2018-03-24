Why Bayern Munich are interested in Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are interested in Harry Kane to spearhead their attack next season, according to reports.

Harry Kane has had another prolific season for Tottenham this season and has registered 134 times in 204 appearances for the north Londoners and has scored 24 goals this season before an ankle injury halted his quest for another Premier League golden boot.

The England international is said to be a top target, along with RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, who has excelled this season too.

That is the view of Marca, who claim that Kane is on the German giants’ shortlist should Lewandowski depart.

They claim that Lewandowski has stated his intention to join Real Madrid and is looking to force a move to the Bernabeu next season.

Marca say that Lewandowski has already informed Bayern officials of his decision in order to give them some time to find a replacement.

The 29-year-old Pole, who has a contract with Bayern until June 30, 2021, has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos.

The Poland superstar has also long been linked with a move to Premier League with Chelsea and Man Utd potential suitors.

Bayern, who will also be looking for a new manager in the summer, are also rumoured to be interested in Mauricio Pochettino to take the helm at the Allianz Arena.