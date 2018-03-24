Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed the decision to leave Manchester Utd was based on gaining more playing time and feels he will get this at LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic made only seven appearances for United this season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last April, but still boasts 29 goals in 58 appearances during his two years at the club.

Read More: Top 10 quotes from Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester Utd

WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic all goals for Manchester United

Why did Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave Man Utd early?

The enigmatic Swede went into the reasons why he joined the Galaxy and left Man Utd in detail.

“I decided to sign with Galaxy because I think it’s the right place for me,’ he told the club’s official website.

“I have a lot to give, I can help them a lot, and they are the best team in the US.”

He continued: “There were no doubts. I have a lot of expectations, I put pressure on myself, I demand a lot in my game.

“I’m just looking forward to playing, I need to play.

“I’m like a little child who you give candy to for the first time and he’s looking for the candy all the time. ‘That is what I need. I need to play and I want to play.

“I’m hungry to play because it’s gone too long now, I haven’t felt involved in the game and I need to feel involved. Because this is what I’ve been doing all my life.”

Great things also come to an end and it is time to move on after two fantastic seasons with Manchester United. Thank you to the club, the fans, the team, the coach, the staff and everybody who shared with me this part of my history. #foreverred pic.twitter.com/vo1Gs3SUHL — Zlatan Ibrahimovi? (@Ibra_official) March 22, 2018

Ibrahimovic is also ready to play and is feeling great physically after a tough year with injuries.

“I feel good,” he said.

“I’m training very hard. I haven’t played games in a while and that is what I miss now. I need to play games to get that rhythm.

“The more I play, the better it will be. I’m just excited and looking forward to the games.”