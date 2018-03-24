Why are Thomas Mueller, Mesut Ozil and Emre Can out for Germany against Brazil

Germany host Brazil in preparation for this summer’s World Cup 2018 on Tuesday night, but will be without key men – Thomas Mueller, Mesut Ozil and Emre Can.

The game is a repeat of the World Cup 2014 semi-final encounter, when hosts Brazil were infamously defeated 7-1 at the hands of the Germans – who would go on to lift the famous trophy.

Mueller and Arsenal playmaker Ozil both featured in Germany’s entertaining 1-1 friendly draw with Spain on Friday, with the Bayern Munich forward scoring a wonderful equaliser to cancel out Rodrigo Moreno’s early opener.

Why Mueller, Ozil and Can are out for Germany

However, the pair will be unavailable for Tuesday night according to the German federation.

“Thomas Mueller and Mesut Ozil will not travel with the squad to Berlin,” the DFB said on their official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Liverpool star Can, was ruled out of the Spain match with a back injury and has returned to Premier League side Liverpool after failing to recover in time for the Brazil clash.

“With ongoing back problems leaving him without a chance of playing against Brazil on Tuesday, Emre Can has returned home today. Get well soon!,” DFB tweeted on Saturday.

The national team’s governing body also said that Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who missed the Spain game following the birth of his son on Thursday, had rejoined the squad.