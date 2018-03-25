“Of Course” – £30m superstar admits he would return to Arsenal

A former Arsenal superstar has admitted that he would rejoin Arsenal.

READ ALSO:New clear favourite to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal as odds shift dramatically

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas would consider a move back to the club having played for Barcelona and Chelsea since leaving the Gunners.

The news emerged during a Twitter Q&A in which the Spanish midfielder interacted with fans by conducting a question and answer session.

Fabregas did adamantly admit that he would definitely consider returning to Arsenal although the initial question was whether he would return as a coach.

Fabregas made over 200 appearances for Arsenal between 2003-2011 before retuning to Barcelona where he had initially been a youth player. Fabregas sealed a £30m move to Barca. (Fee per the Mirror)

The Spaniard went on to make nearly 100 appearances for Barcelona between 2011-2014 although he struggled at time to find paying time having to compete with the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta for a position in the heart of the Barca midfield.

Fabregas then moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2014 and has since gone on to play a vital part in two Premier League winning squads with the Blues, playing under both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Chelsea however have experienced a miserable defense to their Premier League title this season and this month were also knocked out of the Champions League by his former club Barcelona.

At 30-years-old Fabregas may now be eyeing his next challenge and that could well involve a return to Arsenal if today’s twitter Q&A is anything to go by.