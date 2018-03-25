£80m Manchester City superstar reveals he will leave for this club

A Manchester City superstar has revealed that he will leave the club and has even specified when he will leave and for which club.

READ ALSO: Pep Guardiola could ruin Barcelona’s €100m transfer plans, Man City swap deal lined up

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero will leave in 2020 to join former club Independiente in Argentina.

The respected outlet CalcioMercato has reported comments from Aguero who has stated that he will rejoin his former side in 2020 when his time at Man City comes to an end.

“When my contract with Manchester City ends (2020), I will return to Argentina, to Independiente.” (Comments as per CalcioMercato)

Aguero spent time at the Argentine club as a youth player before switching to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. During Aguero’s time at Atletico he established himself as one of the world’s most talented strikers before he sealed a move to Premier League side Manchester City in 2011.

Agüero has since gone on to emerge as Man City legend for very obvious reasons which of course includes that memorable last minute Premier League winner against QPR in 2012 to secure the Blues their first ever Premier League title.

Agüero has now scored 200 goals for Manchester City in all competitions and has even remained in fine form this season under Pep Guardiola.

At times Aguero has had his game time under Guardiola compromised with the Spanish manger often opting to start a false nine or Gabriel Jesus ahead of the Argentine. However, Aguero has still managed to register an impressive 21 goals in the Premier League this season.

Agüero has been linked with moves away to European sides but for a hefty price. Eurosport linked him with a £80m move to AC Milan just before christmas but it would appear that Aguero would rather stay and run his contract down before then returning to Argentina.