Huge boost for Chelsea in pursuit of €120m superstar as Real Madrid could clear star to join Blues for this reason

Chelsea may have been handed a monumental boost in their pursuit of a €120m target with Real Madrid potentially clearing the way for the star to join the Blues.

Real Madrid may drop out of the race to sign Chelsea target and Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

A recent report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that despite Real Madrid having been linked with a move for Icardi for a prolonged period that they will no longer consider a move for the Argentine striker while his wife Wanda Icardi is his agent. Real reportedly view Wanda to be on a list of ‘blacklisted’ agents that include the infamous super-agent Mino Raiola.

The report states that while Icardi has a release clause of €120m that Real could now completely abandon their pursuit for the star that would clear the way for any other potential clubs interested in the striker.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Icardi for a number of months and the Metro reported this week that the Blues were looking to eye up a sensational bid for the forward.

Antonio Conte and Chelsea would of course jump at the chance to sign a world class striker given their current squad troubles.

Alvaro Morata has struggled of late and has even been snubbed by Conte in big matches against the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona in the last month.

It appears that the Spanish forward has lost the faith of the Chelsea coaching staff and that could well pave the way for a new striker to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer. Could Icardi be that man?