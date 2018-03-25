Chelsea ace drops major transfer hint after aiming dig at Blues

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has strongly hinted his future could lie away from the Blues after his fine start to life on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The Belgium international pulled no punches as he admitted he’d had a ‘difficult’ time at Stamford Bridge and that he finally felt like himself after being made to feel welcome and loved by his new club.

Batshuayi was barely given any chances by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte despite a decent scoring record from the bench, including last season’s title-winning goal against West Brom.

Clearly a fine player in the right team and system, Batshuayi has exploded into form since joining Dortmund in January, scoring eight goals in 11 appearances so far.

That’s the kind of form Chelsea could do with up front as the likes of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud badly struggle to make an impact for Conte’s off-form side.

The 24-year-old, however, seems to have hinted he’s far happier at Dortmund than at Chelsea, suggesting any return looks unlikely at this stage.

‘Don’t ask me about my future,’ Batshuayi told Sky Sports.

‘I had a difficult time, and it’s good to be back on track.