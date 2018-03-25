Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid to sign Robert Lewandowski’s €80million Bayern Munich team-mate instead

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Real Madrid to prioritise the transfer of Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller instead of Robert Lewandowski.

According to Don Balon, Muller would likely be more affordable for the Spanish giants, costing around €80million as opposed to around €130m that’s being touted for Lewandowski.

The Germany international has been one of Europe’s finest forwards for a number of years now, but has spent his entire career to date at Bayern.

It remains to be seen if Muller could be persuaded to try something new and move to the Bernabeu, but Don Balon claim Ronaldo would be fully behind such a deal.

Madrid look in need of strengthening up front this summer and Muller could be a perfect fit due to being able to play a variety of roles in attacking midfield or as a striker.

Ronaldo is also said to have his doubts about Lewandowski’s ability to cope with the pressure of playing for Real, despite the Poland international also being one of the most prolific front-men in the game for many years now.