Deal close: Manchester United, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target’s future nearly resolved

Real Madrid look close to winning the race for the transfer of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Spanish giants seem confident they’ve struck a deal with the Poland international himself and have told him not to worry about an agreement being reached between themselves and Bayern, according to Don Balon.

Lewandowski has long been regarded as one of the best strikers in the world with an exceptionally prolific record at Bayern and at previous club Borussia Dortmund.

The 29-year-old would be a great fit at Real to replace the off-form Karim Benzema after a disappointing season for the club in La Liga.

Still, this looks like being bad news for Premier League giants United, Arsenal and Chelsea, who had also been linked as contenders for his signature.

Sky Sports linked Lewandowski as a potential target for United as he looked for a way out of the Allianz Arena, and he could be a clear upgrade on Romelu Lukaku up front.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo have claimed the Pole held talks with Arsenal and Chelsea, who are also in need of strengthening in most areas after disappointing seasons by their high standards.

Both have lost big-name attacking players like Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa in recent times without adequately replacing them, but an ambitious move for Lewandowski doesn’t look like paying off.