Manchester United CLOSE in on £50m transfer after talks with star following Italy vs Argentina friendly

Manchester United are closer to sealing the transfer of Napoli midfielder Jorginho after holding talks with his agent this week.

According to Rai Sport, Red Devils chiefs were at the Etihad Stadium to meet with Jorginho’s representative Joao Santos after he played for Italy in their friendly game against Argentina in Manchester.

Jorginho has been strongly linked with Liverpool in recent times and United look to have majorly stolen a march on their rivals with these transfer talks.

United urgently need a player of Jorginho’s quality in midfield as they face losing Michael Carrick to retirement and others through the exit door at the end of this season.

Marouane Fellaini is due to be out of contract in the summer, while Ander Herrera, Daley Blind, Juan Mata and others who can play in midfield have also been linked with a move away.

Jorginho has shone in Serie A this season and looks the ideal Jose Mourinho player, so this sounds like a hugely exciting development for United fans.

The 26-year-old enforcer is likely to cost around £50million and seems the ideal signing in defensive midfield to free up Paul Pogba to play further forward.