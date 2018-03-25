Jose Mourinho confident of winning crucial power battle at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly confident of coming out on top in a major battle for power at Old Trafford.

Despite a difficult season, the Portuguese tactician only recently signed a new contract with the Red Devils and could be in the dugout for the long term.

Mourinho’s side may not be performing to expectations on the pitch, with the manager recently encountering difficulties with star players Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Still, he is seemingly not worried about this endangering his job as the Daily Mail claim he’s confident he can get away with this harsh treatment of his squad as he does not believe player power will get him the sack.

This is in stark contrast to his time at Chelsea, when he seemed to lose the dressing room towards the end of his second spell before being axed midway through the 2015/16 season.

It remains to be seen if Mourinho’s confidence will be misplaced, as United will surely not wait too much longer for silverware, especially if their manager falls out with one big-name signing after another.