Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos interested in securing return to club for €30M Spanish star

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Valencia forward Rodrigo from the Spanish side, with president Florentino Perez being impressed with the player’s display during Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany on Friday.

This is according to Don Balon, who are reporting that if current first choice forward Karim Benzema departs the club, Rodrigo could play the role of back up to current Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, should both players move to the Spanish capital.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Los Blancos chief Perez was impressed by the player’s performance against Die Mannschaft on Friday, something that could only boost the chances of the playing moving to the club in the near future.

Rodrigo, who moved to Valencia from Benfica in 2015 for a fee of €30M as per Goal, has been in fine form this season, with the playing helping Los Che push for a Champions League place for next season.

In 35 games in all competitions this campaign, the forward has managed to bag himself 16 and seven assists, a formidable return.

The Spaniard’s displays have even caught the eye of La Roja boss Juan Lopetegui, with Rodrigo being called up to Spain’s squad for their friendlies against Germany and Argentina this month.

Having once been on Madrid’s books during the early stages of his career, it would seem like a smart move for Madrid to go in for Rodrigo, as the striker would provide a formidable back-up option to Lewandowski should the Polish international secures a move to the club.