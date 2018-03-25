£90m star practically begging for Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool transfer

Monaco winger Thomas Lemar has given an interview in which he’s all but begging for a transfer away from his current club as soon as possible.

The France international has admitted his disappointment at not being able to secure a move when there was plenty of interest in him last summer, and he’s now hinted again he’d like clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool to come back in for him.

The Telegraph recently linked Lemar with Manchester City following links with Arsenal and Liverpool, while the Liverpool Echo recently reported he was likely to cost around £90million.

Lemar has now invited further interest in his services as he admits it would be nice to be pursued by clubs of that calibre again.

‘Regrets? Maybe. I was a little disappointed,’ Lemar told Telefoot. ‘Once it’s over, it’s over, so do not think about it.

‘I will keep working hard so these clubs will eventually come back in the next transfer window.

‘I am open to all offers. I am a football player, I like football. I do not close any door.’

The 22-year-old undoubtedly looks one of the top young talents in Europe right now, even if he has suffered a slight dip in form at Monaco this season.

Having played a key role in their Ligue 1 success last year, Lemar looks like he deserves his shot at playing for a genuine European super-power.