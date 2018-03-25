Arsenal edge closer to replacing Arsene Wenger as key figure approves manager deal

Arsenal look closer to appointing former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as their replacement for Arsene Wenger after approval from a key figure.

A report earlier today from football.london suggested Chelsea were also in for the German tactician and could hold an advantage in the deal due to Sven Mislintat.

MORE: Arsenal look set to beat Champions League giants to hire top manager to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal appointed Mislintat as head of recruitment earlier this season, poaching him from Dortmund, where he worked with Tuchel though the pair did not get along.

Still, Kicker are confident Tuchel is set to replace Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, with Mislintat approving the move as he insists he’ll have no trouble working with his old colleague again.

This looks an exciting appointment by the Gunners if it does come off, though Wenger still technically has a year remaining on his contract in north London.

Arsenal have remained loyal to the Frenchman through hard times, but it may finally be at the point where change is absolutely necessary.

Wenger’s side look unlikely to make it into the Champions League next season, which would mean an unthinkable two years in a row out of Europe’s top club competition.

Tuchel could be ideal to work with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan – two January signings who previously shone under Tuchel at Dortmund.