Arsenal look set to beat Champions League giants to hire top manager to replace Arsene Wenger

Arsenal are reportedly ahead of Bayern Munich in the running to appoint former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for manager Arsene Wenger.

The Gunners look in need of a change next season and seem to be in a strong position to appoint Tuchel as things stand, according to German source Bild, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

The 44-year-old tactician impressed during his time in charge of Dortmund, looking one of the most intriguing and innovative minds in the game at the moment.

Tuchel’s Dortmund side also played an attractive brand of attacking football that would certainly go down well with the fans at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal largely committed to such a philosophy for much of Wenger’s reign.

It speaks volumes that Bayern are keen to appoint Tuchel, but it looks like good news for Arsenal as he seems willing to instead take up the job in north London after holding talks with the club.

It remains to be seen if this deal will definitely go through, with Wenger’s future still uncertain as he has a year left on his contract, while other big names have also been linked with the job.