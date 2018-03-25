Chelsea have key advantage over Arsenal in battle to land German

Chelsea could hold the edge over rivals Arsenal in the race to appoint former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel as their next manager this summer.

According to football.london, who cite Bild’s claims that Arsenal have been in talks with Tuchel over replacing Arsene Wenger, there has been tension in the past between the coach and Sven Mislintat.

Mislintat recently left his position as chief scout at Dortmund to take over as head of recruitment at Arsenal, and football.london claim he and Tuchel did not exactly see eye-to-eye when working together in Germany.

Chelsea are also mentioned as contenders for Tuchel, with Antonio Conte’s position at Stamford Bridge likely to be in doubt this summer after a frustrating second season in charge of the Blues.

The Italian tactician has not sounded happy with various aspects of life at Chelsea and the Guardian have claimed his representatives have held talks over the possibility of taking over at Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel impressed at Dortmund before a somewhat surprise departure and would surely be a shrewd appointment by any top Premier League club were he to make the move to England.