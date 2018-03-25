Jose Mourinho sets sights on record-breaking transfer to replace Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos as an ideal replacement for the struggling Paul Pogba.

The Germany international is valued at around £100million by Madrid, but is seen as the ideal candidate by Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, according to the Daily Mirror.

Pogba has struggled at Old Trafford this season and doesn’t seem to perfectly fit the bill of what Mourinho likes from his midfield players.

The France international seems unsuited to his role in this United side and the Mirror suggest the club could now look to use him in a variety of potential swap deals.

Kroos is among those United might try to negotiate for, and if he were to move for his £100m price tag it would be both a club-record signing and the most expensive signing ever made by an English club.

Pogba joined United for £89m (fee via BBC Sport) in 2016 and still holds the record as the most expensive Premier League transfer, but Kroos may be a more worthwhile investment.

Still, some fans will no doubt feel Mourinho has failed to get the best out of a top class player in Pogba and that it is the Portuguese who should make way for a new manager more in keeping with the club’s attacking traditions.