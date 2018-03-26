Bad news for Juventus: €120m bid touted from La Liga giants for key replacement

Juventus could reportedly face the threat of losing Paulo Dybala this summer, as speculation suggests Atletico Madrid are preparing a raid.

With 63 goals in 129 games since joining the Turin giants in 2015, the 24-year-old has undoubtedly established himself as an integral part of their success.

With back-to-back Serie A titles and Coppa Italia triumphs, the Argentine international has excelled with Juve and has grown into a more important role each season having had to take on additional responsibility with key players around him leaving.

In turn, the Italian giants will surely have no desire to see him leave too, but according to Corriere dello Sport, their hopes may be under threat courtesy of a €120m bid from Atletico Madrid.

It’s noted how Dybala is said to have gone for dinner with Diego Simeone during a recent trip to the Spanish capital, while he’s been touted as a potential replacement for Antoine Griezmann if the Frenchman leaves Atleti this summer.

While that dinner could have been an innocent meeting between compatriots rather than a transfer-related sit-down, the suggestion that Dybala could fill Griezmann’s shoes at the club is an interesting idea.

The pair do share various similar traits in terms of their style of play, and if Atleti are to lose their most influential player, Dybala would be a more than capable replacement.

Nevertheless, such is his importance to Juve both now and moving forward given he’s still just 24, they will undoubtedly have little interest in even entertaining the idea of selling him, while it would likely cost them to try and find a capable replacement of their own.

As a result, it may be down to Atletico to come up with an offer that forces them to consider their position.