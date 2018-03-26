‘Cowardly dog’ – Pep Guardiola subject of shock rant, scathing attack from agent

It’s fair to say that Mino Raiola isn’t a major fan of Pep Guardiola as the agent has launched an astonishing attack on the Man City coach.

His issue with the Spanish tactician seemingly stems from the treatment that Zlatan Ibrahimovic received from him during their time together at Barcelona.

The Swede has been very vocal himself in his criticism of Guardiola over the years, and now it appears as though Raiola has opted to have his say on the matter and hasn’t held back.

“As a manager Guardiola is great, but as a human he’s a zero!” he told Dutch magazine Quote, as noted by ESPN.

“Guardiola is like a classic priest: Do what I say, don’t do what I do. I advised Zlatan to go to work in a Ferrari and to park it in his spot. Guardiola is a cowardly dog.”

Ibrahimovic spent just one season at the Nou Camp in the 2009/10 campaign, scoring 21 goals in 45 games and winning a La Liga title, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, given his poor relationship with Guardiola, he was sent out on loan to AC Milan the following year, and that in turn led to later revelations about his time with the Spaniard at the Catalan giants.

Raiola’s rant continued in the interview, as he slammed the City boss for his treatment of Maxwell too, another of his clients, while insisting that he didn’t want the Premier League giants to win the Champions League this season, partly because of Guardiola but also because none of his players play for him.

After these comments, it would be a huge shock if the pair did any sort of business together.