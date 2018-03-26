England v Italy : International Friendly Live Stream, Kickoff time, Prediction and Preview from Wembley Stadium

England continue their World Cup warm up with another testing international on Tuesday night as they take on Italy from Wembley Stadium.

England’s World Cup preparations got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 victory over Holland on Friday.

Where is England v Italy being played?

The match is being played at Wembley Stadium, London.

What time is the England v Italy Kick off time?

The match kicks off on Tuesday 27th March at 20:00 GMT

How to Watch England v Italy

The Three Lions put in a sound display without turning too many heads after Southgate opted to field a rather experimental eleven.

As expected England lined up with a back three, but nobody predicted Kyle Walker slotting in at centre back.

The Man City full back took to a more central role like a duck to water with his former Spurs teammate Kieran Trippier playing at right wing back.

Marcus Rashford, who has played little football in recent weeks, started ahead of Jamie Vardy. And Raheem Sterling played a more central role.

And on Tuesday Southgate is expected to make more changes when England host Italy at Wembley. Alfie Mawson, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana could all feature.

The Italians head into the game winless in five and without a summer World Cup to look forward to.

They’re far from their best, but they should not be underestimated. Lorenzo Insigne, Circo Immobile and Andrea Belotti will be lively up top while Marco Verratti will prove a stern test for whoever starts in the heart of midfield.

Jamie Vardy is expected to lead the line for England after featuring from the bench in Amsterdam. The Leicester striker is 9/2 to open the scoring.

England v Italy Match Prediction

The Three Lions failed to create too many clear cut chances in Holland and with Italy’s infamous solid defence goals are expected to be few and far between in this one. Under 1.5 goals looks decent at 13/8.

With both sides expected to shuffle the pack this could be a very bitty game with little fluidity. The draw looks a good price at 2/1.