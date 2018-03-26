Great news for Chelsea: Vital injury boost ahead of Tottenham clash

Chelsea face Tottenham on Sunday evening, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has seemingly handed the Blues some positive news on Thibaut Courtois.

After the 25-year-old returned from international duty early last week after picking up an injury problem, concerns were raised over whether or not he would face a spell on the sidelines.

With the all important season run-in upon us, that’s the last thing that Chelsea coach Antonio Conte would have wanted to hear, but Martinez has seemingly painted a more positive picture by suggesting that Courtois will be fine for the weekend and his approach to dealing with him will undoubtedly be much appreciated at Stamford Bridge.

“We feel Thibaut could be fit at the weekend for his club but Tuesday is a bit of a risk,” he is quoted as saying by The Express.

“We are not going to take a chance with anyone. The right way to give the best possible opportunity for the player to be as ready as quick as he can is for them to go back to their club.”

With countless tales over the years of club vs country rows over injured players, this will surely be music to the ears of Chelsea fans and the club itself, and they’ll hope to now give Courtois the treatment required to get him ready for the weekend.

It is of course a hugely important encounter with Spurs, as Chelsea sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, five points adrift of Mauricio Pochettino’s side who occupy the last Champions League qualification spot.

In turn, they can ill-afford to fall further behind with just eight games remaining this season, and Conte will be desperate to have a full strength squad at his disposal in the coming weeks to do their best to narrow the gap and try to secure a top-four finish along with the FA Cup.