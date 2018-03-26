€100m Manchester United transfer target admits he’d love to play alongside Paul Pogba

Antoine Griezmann made an unfortunate slip as he admitted he’d love to play alongside Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at club level as well as for the French national team.

The 27-year-old quickly denied this meant he wanted to join Pogba at Old Trafford, though this little slip-up does follow recent links with the Red Devils.

Griezmann’s comments came during a one-on-one chat with Pogba on Canal Plus, as translated by the Daily Mail, and it’s little surprise to see the player’s comments attract some attention.

The Atletico Madrid star has been one of the top attacking players in Europe in recent times and reportedly has a tempting release clause of just €100million.

Don Balon recently claimed Atletico were braced for United and Barcelona to meet Griezmann’s release clause this summer as they surely stand little chance of holding on to their best player.

Griezmann would undoubtedly be a great addition for Jose Mourinho’s side after the struggles of Alexis Sanchez since joining from Arsenal in January, while the France international could also be an option at centre-forward over the somewhat inconsistent Romelu Lukaku.