Influential AC Milan figure set to sign three-year contract renewal this week

AC Milan have been transformed under Gennaro Gattuso since he took charge in November, and reports claim he will be rewarded with a long-term contract.

The Rossoneri were faltering early in the campaign under former boss Vincenzo Montella, despite the fact that they signed 11 new players last summer in a bid to rebuild the squad.

SEE MORE: AC Milan pushing to land Gattuso’s ideal signing, could become third summer addition

While Gattuso had his troubles early on, he has now guided Milan to a 10-game unbeaten run in Serie A, winning their last five in a row and in turn dragging them back into the race for a Champions League qualification spot.

Further, they have booked their place in the Coppa Italia final to give Gattuso a shot at silverware, and coupled with the important factor that Milan look like a team now and are playing much-improved football, Gattuso can be pleased with what he has achieved thus far.

According to Corriere dello Sport, he will sign a three-year contract renewal this week prior to the showdown with Juventus this weekend, with the AC Milan hierarchy said to be convinced that the club icon is the right man to take them forward.

Many will be delighted with the news as Gattuso is already held in very high regard, while the job that he has done to this point has been very impressive.

However, there could perhaps be a little hesitancy involved too, as there is crucial week coming up for Milan with games against Juve and Inter, while they have a real battle on their hands to secure a top-four finish.

In turn, it arguably would make more sense to wait until the end of the campaign to see how things play out before signing him to a new deal, but that seemingly isn’t a concern for the Italian giants as Gattuso looks set for a lengthy stay if he can maintain their current form and continue to build.