Chelsea rival Arsenal & Liverpool for £88million transfer to replace unsettled CFC star

Chelsea are the latest club to be linked with a transfer swoop for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who is also a rumoured target for Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Slovenia international looks to be one of the finest ‘keepers in Europe right now after showing some impressive form during his time with Atletico.

It’s clear Oblak could play for almost any top club in the world and it seems he has a long list of admirers in the Premier League ahead of the summer.

AS recently mentioned Arsenal and Liverpool being in the running to sign the 25-year-old shot-stopper, with both clubs in dire need of strengthening what has long been an area of weakness for them both.

Petr Cech looks past his best and a new number one seems an urgent priority for Arsenal, while Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have taken it in turns but not convinced as first choice for Liverpool.

Jan Oblak to replace Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea?

Now Chelsea could be in the running, though it looks likely to depend on the future of their current ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Daily Express claims the Blues are ready for a transfer battle over the £88million-rated star as Courtois stalls over signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge due to considering a return to Spain.

This would undoubtedly be a big blow for Chelsea, but Oblak seems an ideal candidate to replace the Belgian after showing his quality for Diego Simeone’s side.