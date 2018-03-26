Paul Pogba was only Jose Mourinho’s third choice after big-name duo snubbed Manchester United transfers

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly only brought Paul Pogba to the club last season after two high-profile rejections in the transfer market.

The France international is not having the best of times at Old Trafford at the moment, looking under-confident and out of place in Mourinho’s squad for a variety of reasons.

MORE: Jose Mourinho asks Manchester United for bargain £20million transfer to fill several positions

Pogba was regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world at previous club Juventus but has struggled to take that form with him to United, though it seems Mourinho may have always had some reservations about him.

Despite spending what was then a world-record transfer fee to bring Pogba from Juve to United in the summer of 2016, it is claimed that the Red Devils boss first tried to sign Gareth Bale and Antoine Griezmann.

This is according to Diario Gol, who report that Mourinho was turned down by these two big names before turning to Pogba as an alternative.

While the trio do not exactly play the same position, it may have simply been that Mourinho was eager to make a statement with a big-name signing of that calibre.

Still, it hasn’t worked out and questions will now surely be asked about the 25-year-old’s future going into this summer’s transfer window.