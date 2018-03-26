Agent reveals clause prevented Manchester United star sealing £200million transfer

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has explained how a clause in the player’s contract at Juventus allowed Manchester United to sign the France midfielder for a reduced fee.

The Dutch-Italian super-agent, who also represents big names like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, says that Pogba’s Juventus deal included a clause that let him pick his next club.

This meant that despite Real Madrid offering more money for the 25-year-old, he ended up choosing United instead for a fee of just £89million.

While this was seen as big money at the time as it broke the world transfer record (though several fees have since dwarfed it, pushing it already as low as fifth on the all-time list), United actually saved around £100m as a result, or so claims Raiola.

Pogba’s agent explained all of this in an interview with Quote, as translated by the Metro, and if true it certainly looks like superb business by United to beat other top clubs to a world class player.

‘A clause was included in our agreement with Juventus, which let him choose his next team by himself,’ Raiola said.

‘I don’t push prices beyond limits. United spent £100m, but I think they would’ve had to pay £200m.

‘Yes, you heard that right. Juventus could’ve sold him to Real Madrid for £200m, but but Manchester United saved themselves £100m thanks to his clause.

‘That way, the player was always in control of his future and able to make a decision independently.’