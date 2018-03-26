Man Utd transfer news: Barcelona star to accept Mourinho offer, €100m star’s REVELATION, €70m Chelsea hijack

To keep you going through the international break, here’s our latest round-up of Manchester United transfer gossip that’s been doing the rounds.

The Red Devils have been among the biggest spenders in the transfer market in recent times, but it looks like even more investment is needed to help bridge the gap with Manchester City next season.

Here’s the latest on how Jose Mourinho plans to strengthen his Man Utd squad when the transfer window opens again in the summer…

Samuel Umtiti tempted by Manchester United

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is reportedly tempted by a huge contract offer on the table for him at Manchester United, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

The France international has established himself as one of Europe’s finest centre-backs in recent times and is in a row over a new contract at the Nou Camp.

Umtiti, 24, has a release clause of just £52million and has warned his club United are offering him a better deal that he looks set to accept this summer.

Antoine Griezmann drops United hint

Antoine Griezmann has dropped a big hint he wants to join Manchester United after a chat with France team-mate Paul Pogba on Canal Plus.

The 27-year-old admitted he’d love to play alongside his fellow countryman at club level but quickly insisted this did not mean he was looking for a move to the Red Devils.

Convinced? We’re not so sure, but Griezmann and Pogba have also both been linked with Barcelona ahead of the summer so could well link up there together instead of at United.

Alex Sandro is Jose Mourinho's top target

Finally, United boss Mourinho has told his club to make Juventus left-back Alex Sandro a top target in defence this summer.

The Brazil international may, however, prove too expensive for the club and has also been strongly linked with rivals Chelsea for some time.

Still, Mourinho has made it clear he expects more money to be made available in the past so we’ll see if he can convince the board to ensure they land Sandro ahead of his old side Chelsea.