Man Utd look to add £108m+ in player sales to £130m transfer kitty to fund summer spree

It’s been a difficult campaign for Man Utd this season, as although they still have hopes of winning silverware, they’ve arguably fallen way short of expectations.

Earlier than expected exits from the League Cup and Champions League were undoubtedly disappointing setbacks, while they haven’t been able to keep up the pace set by rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

In turn, the FA Cup remains their only hope of a trophy this season, and having spent big on key players over the last two years including the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku, coupled with the general expectations at a club like Man Utd, more would arguably have been expected of Jose Mourinho and his players.

With that mind, it’s perhaps no surprise then that summer changes are being touted. The Sun claim that not only do the Red Devils have a £130m transfer kitty in place, but they want to raise around £100m from player sales with Chris Smalling (£25m), Matteo Darmian (£14m), Daley Blind (£14m), Ander Herrera (£27m) and Luke Shaw (£28m) all facing the axe.

With those mentioned either surplus to requirements or failing to entirely convince this season, it would seem like a sensible decision to have an overhaul and bring in real quality in their place with individuals who fit Mourinho’s ideas and plans moving forward.

In contrast, that’s a lot of depth and quality in its own right to sacrifice which could be a concern. Provided United have plans in place to appropriately replace them, it could be the shake up needed at Old Trafford to get them back competing at the very highest level.

Either way, that touted £130m kitty is a substantial amount of money which could be spent on addressing key areas of weakness. Adding another £100m+ would certainly put Mourinho in a strong position, but it’s taking away more players to add to a retiring Michael Carrick and a soon-to-be out-of-contract Marouane Fellaini, and creating holes in the squad that will need to be filled.

Given the pressure to win trophies, this summer transfer window could be the making or breaking of Mourinho at Old Trafford depending on whether or not he gets the potential changes right and competes next season.