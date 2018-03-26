Chelsea ready to pay £130million to beat Liverpool to Champions League winner

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to pay a staggering £130million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid star and rumoured Liverpool target Marco Asensio.

The Blues could do with reinforcements in attack for next season and a marquee signing like this also seems necessary in a bid to improve morale at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a difficult season for Chelsea, who look likely at this point to just miss out on a top four place after a weak defence of the title they won so resoundingly last season.

It could be time for the west Londoners to flex their financial muscle again and improve on an array of poor signings from the last couple of transfer windows with a move for a player of Asensio’s calibre.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are ready to fork out as much as £130m for the Spain international in what would more than double their previous transfer record fee, paid last summer for Alvaro Morata, also to Real Madrid.

Of course, that signing didn’t work out too well as Morata struggles to settle in English football, but Asensio is a younger and more well-rounded player who looks like having a great future in the game.

Still, like Morata, the 22-year-old hasn’t featured in Zinedine Zidane’s starting line up as often as seems ideal this season so a summer exit could be on the cards.

Don Balon suggest Chelsea’s offer of £130m could be enough to tempt Madrid into selling one of their top young players.

Diario Gol also recently claimed Liverpool had been in touch about signing Asensio, but it remains to be seen how high they could go with their offer.