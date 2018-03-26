Real Madrid trio offered to Liverpool as part of potential £174million transfer deal

Real Madrid are prepared to offer three players to Liverpool in a bid to seal the transfer of in-form Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

Don Balon claim Florentino Perez is eager to bring Salah to the Bernabeu after his superb start to life in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old could be a superb upgrade on struggling attackers like Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale in Zinedine Zidane’s side, though Liverpool will understandably not want to let him go too easily so soon after bringing him to Anfield.

Salah has 36 goals in all competitions this season to establish himself as surely the signing of the year and he may well be set to pick up individual honours such as the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year, while winning the Champions League with Liverpool also doesn’t look beyond the realms of possibility right now.

It’s clear Salah would represent a true Galactico signing for Real, and as such it’s going to cost them. Don Balon claim Liverpool would want around £174million for the player, and Madrid will hope to get that fee down by offering players in exchange.

The Spanish outlet lists Isco, Keylor Navas and Lucas Vazquez as players who could be on offer to the Reds, though it’s not clear if that’s all three in the same deal or just one of three for Jurgen Klopp to pick from.

Either way, it probably wouldn’t tempt most at Liverpool into selling such a quality attacking player who has made a tremendous impact so quickly at Anfield and who will surely only get better.

Having lost big names like Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho in recent times Liverpool surely cannot afford to let another go this summer.