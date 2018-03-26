New Codes Recognize Desire for Modesty and Religious Fidelity

Australia has always been an open, multicultural nation as there were already people here when the first Englishmen were left here by the Crown. It is no coincidence that the most famous Australian song, Waltzing Matilda, known at least musically to the entire world, contains so many Native Australian words that it is not understood even by the world’s hundreds of millions of native English speakers! Nor is it a coincidence that the Aussie love of online casino real money gaming is tacitly accepted by the government.

And the World will be as One

Multiculturalism has become ever more important in the global village we now live in so it’s not surprising that multiculturalism has even come to uniform codes.

Western Australia is leading the way with no fewer than seven new uniform codes in various sports including Aussie Rules football, soccer, cricket, and especially gymnastics. Early reports on this monumental didn’t list the other three sports but we might guess that they include swimming, basketball, and track and field.

Inclusiveness

The intention of the new codes, which were announced by Mick Murray, Western Australia Minister for Sport and Recreation, in Perth on Wednesday 14 March, will enable women from diverse backgrounds to respect their cultural and religious beliefs and still participate in sports in Western Australia.

Mr. Murray said that the need for new uniform guidelines when athletes wanting to participate in sports felt uncomfortable to the point of eschewing their dreams to participate because the uniform codes didn’t allow them to wear more modest clothing or head coverings in accordance with their cultural and religious customs and beliefs.

World is Beginning to Recognize Diversity in Sports

The new guidelines are reminiscent of the changes that were made in 2016 regarding swimwear worn by Lifeguards and implemented by the Royal Life Saving Society which allowed head coverings to be worn. They are also reminiscent of the announcement made last year by Nike that it was developing a hijab for Muslim women since it had noticed the undeniable fact that more and more Muslim girls and women wanted to play sports but couldn’t because of codes and a hijab suitable for sports didn’t yet exist.

The new uniform guidelines include modesty and religious options for head coverings, long sleeved uniform tops, and trousers or leggings to replace less modest shorts.

Need to Feel as One with the Team

Maceray Kamara spoke for many like-minded women who said that they never saw women athletes who “dressed like me”. Ms. Maceray said that while there was no rule that she couldn’t wear a more modest uniform or cover her hair, the practice simply wasn’t done and many young women simply lost out on the chance to play sports for that single reason. Many young women have wanted to play sports but were denied the chance because of resistance or opposition from family members.

Having the modest and religiously approved new uniforms formally part of the dress code for sports is expected to radically soften any family objections to girls or women playing sports and will allow many young women to participate in sports without concern for how they dress or look.

Girls and women who wanted to dress more modestly or in accord with a stricter religious code than obtained in Western Australia society at large, sometimes experienced opposition from teams and referees which dissuaded them from continuing to pursue a career in sports even at the school level. Having codified the multicultural uniform code, Western Australia is now telling these girls and women that their feelings are fully respected and that their participation in sports is highly desired.

Not Just for Muslim Girls

In researching the possibility of changing the uniform code, the Western Australia Ministry for Sport and Recreation sought out organizations that represent and serve the population that most hoped for a revision of the code. One such institution was the Australian Islamic College.

In the initial reports of the changes, a physical education instructor from the college’s Perth campus, Ms. Heba Ridha, was quoted as saying that the girls and young women she teaches and coaches are very enthusiastic about the changes. Ms. Ridha made a point of saying that, whilst the greatest push for change came from Muslim girls and women, “It’s not just for Muslim girls; it can be for any girl who chooses to wear modest dress.”

The implication is that there may be some or possibly many Australian girls and women who would prefer to wear more modest dress whilst playing at sport.

Ms. Ridha also made the point that the traditional Muslim head covering for females, the hijab, supersedes the desire to play sport and its inclusion in the new guideline will go far toward making Muslim girls and women feel more at home in Australia. She said that the hijab, when worn as part of a uniform for sport, will become as much a part of the uniform as it is a religious symbol. Teams will be strengthened as Muslim girls adopt the hijab and feel as accepted as part of the team as those girls who don’t adopt it.

Leading the Way

Given the importance of multiculturalism in society at large throughout the world, it is expected that Western Australia will prove to be both the Australian and the International; trendsetter in liberalizing uniform codes in sports.