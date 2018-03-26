Pep Guardiola wants £75m Real Madrid star, Man City boss prepares summer swoop

Man City have scored an impressive 85 goals in 30 Premier League games this season to emerge as the most prolific side in the English top flight.

Despite that, Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to strengthen his options in the final third further, which will be a concern to their rivals as they’re already on course for a treble this season having already won the League Cup, with the Premier League title and Champions League still objectives.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star open to shock transfer to Manchester City after approach by Pep Guardiola

Having the likes of David Silva, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva doesn’t appear to be enough, as The Sun claim that the Man City boss is considering a £75m bid for Real Madrid star Isco.

The 25-year-old would undoubtedly fit in perfectly under his compatriot at the Etihad, as he possesses the technical quality, vision and class in the final third to flourish in Guardiola’s system and style of play.

Coupled with the fact that he has continued to battle to establish himself as a permanent fixture in Zinedine Zidane’s side at the Bernabeu, a move elsewhere could suit all parties as Los Blancos have disappointed this season.

Isco has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 40 appearances so far this year, but now it remains to be seen whether or not his future may lie in England with Guardiola and City.

In truth, it’s difficult to know where they need to strengthen as the Premier League leaders possess quality in all departments. However, based on the names mentioned above, it’s quite surprising that Guardiola would be looking to add more attacking talent to his squad as he’ll surely find it difficult rotating and keeping them all happy.

Nevertheless, perhaps with David Silva turning 33 next year, Isco could be the man to step in long-term for his fellow Spaniard.