Real Madrid’s incredible XI if they land top five Galactico transfer targets in raids on Manchester United & Liverpool

Real Madrid have some ambitious spending plans for this summer’s transfer window that involves raids on Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Reports in Spain link Los Blancos with as many as five new additions in a number of areas of their squad as they look to improve after a frustrating season at the Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now look under enormous pressure to win the Champions League after falling well behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga and it seems clear major surgery is needed.

Don Balon claim the five names being looked at are as follows: Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Paris Saint-Germain duo Marquinhos and Goncalo Guedes, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

If Real were to pull it off most of these names would likely to straight into their first XI to replace some of their current under-performers.

Here’s a look at how that could see Zidane’s side line up next season after a major rebuilding job…

That front three is particularly frightening, with Lewandowski and Salah combining with Ronaldo surely set to be as good as anything out there in world football right now.

With Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale struggling this season, the duo would be a major step up and surely only allow Ronaldo to improve even further.

While Guedes might not be an automatic starter in a 4-3-3 formation like this one, he could get a chance if one of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos is sacrificed, though all three are essential to this squad.

At the back, Madrid would also be significantly more solid with De Gea in goal and Marquinhos in front of him alongside Sergio Ramos in a world class back line.

The rest of us just have to hope Real can’t possibly get so many big signings though in one summer, though they’ve shown before it’s not beyond them.