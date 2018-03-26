Star fires transfer warning to Barcelona that Manchester United are ready to offer him better money

Barcelona have been given a worrying transfer warning as Manchester United threaten to potentially ruin their summer.

Reports emerging today from Spanish outlet Don Balon claim Barca defender Samuel Umtiti has set out his demands to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp, and it’s not looking good for the Catalan giants.

The France international is currently being offered £7.8million a year to move to Old Trafford, but Barcelona are nowhere near going that high with their contract offer.

This is a big worry for the club as they’ve only given Umtiti a release clause of just over £52m, which seems unlikely to be enough to put off a club with the financial muscle of United.

The Red Devils look in need of strengthening at the back this summer and Umtiti could be an ideal candidate after his performances in La Liga.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of the finest centre-backs in Europe at the moment and would surely fetch considerably more in terms of a transfer fee if not for that clause in his contract.

It looks like hard times ahead for Barca as United reportedly seem eager to pounce on this situation, though Don Balon also add that Juventus could be in for him.