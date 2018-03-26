Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in talks to seal £87.5m transfer of unsettled Manchester United target

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in talks to beat Manchester United and other clubs to the exciting transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany international has impressed in the Bundesliga in recent times, becoming established as one of Europe’s top young forwards and attracting links with plenty of bigger names.

The latest is that Liverpool boss Klopp has kept in close contact with the player’s representatives ahead of what looks like being an £87.5million transfer to Anfield, with the player keen on a move away from his current club, according to Bild, as translated by the Metro.

Klopp could do with another striker in his squad due to a lack of depth behind his first-choice front three of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Werner looks ideal for Liverpool after his rise in the German top flight, and he could follow current RB Leipzig team-mate Naby Keita in making the switch to Merseyside in the summer.

Keita’s transfer to Liverpool is already in place and Klopp may feel confident of securing a double raid on Leipzig this summer.

The Independent also recently linked Werner with Manchester United, but also claimed Liverpool were ahead of their rivals in the running for the 22-year-old.

Werner has 39 goals in 67 games for Leipzig and seems ready to make the step up to an elite European club.