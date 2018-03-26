Video: Martin Skrtel scare, ex-Liverpool ace saved from swallowing tongue by quick-thinking Slovakia teammate

Slovakia and former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel suffered a major scare this week after a hefty blow to the face from the ball.

The 33-year-old was in action against Thailand, but he collapsed in the 27th minute after being struck in the head by an attempted pass.

Fortunately, Ondrej Duda was on hand to rush to check on his international teammate before realising that he had been knocked out and acted brilliantly and swiftly to ensure that he didn’t swallow his tongue and suffer a more serious issue.

Skrtel was able to resume playing and lasted until the 72nd minute before being replaced, but it came after the medical staff rushed onto the pitch to offer assistance amid a worrying couple of minutes.

As seen in the video below, the Fenerbache ace looked dazed and out of it as his head was lifted up by Duda, but the great news is that he didn’t suffer any serious injury and will undoubtedly be thankful to his teammate for his help.